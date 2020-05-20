Hong Kong shares end flat as investors expect govt measures from key political meetings

* Hang Seng index ends 0.05% higher

* China to hold key political meetings from Thursday

* MSCI AxJ +0.1%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares erased early losses to close flat on Wednesday on hopes of an economic stimulus during the Chinese parliament’s annual political meeting starting on Friday.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 11.82 points or 0.05% at 24,399.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.15% to 9,898. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1%, while the IT sector rose 1.71%, the financial sector ended 0.22% lower and the property sector dipped 0.64%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.51% at 2,883.74 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.53%.

** While China’s parliament’s will begin a key annual session on Friday, its advisory body — The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference — will start its session a day earlier. ** The National People’s Congress this year is also expected to discuss the recent anti-government protests in Hong Kong. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.09%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.79%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.1061 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 GMT, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 7.1.

Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.