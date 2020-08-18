Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.3%

* HSI +0.1%, HSCE +0.4%, CSI300 -0.1%

* FTSE China A50 -0.3%

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08%, at 25,367.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.38% to 10,425.42.

** The Hang Seng IT subindex gained 3.3% and the consumer subindex rose 1.5%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.2%, the financial sector ended 0.24% lower and the property sector dipped 0.23%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which gained 11.05%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 9.45%.

** Weighing on sentiment, the Trump administration on Monday announced it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.

** China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes U.S. suppression of Huawei Technologies.

** Ramped-up U.S. restrictions on Huawei are likely to cut off the Chinese smartphone maker’s access to even off-the-shelf chips and disrupt the global tech supply chain once again, executives and experts cautioned.

** Bucking a broad rally in the technology sector, Huawei suppliers fell.

** Sunny Optical Technology, AAC Technologies Holdings, Q Technology, Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell between 2% and 9.5%

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.2%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9252 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 6.9318.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.21% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)