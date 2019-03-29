Hong Kong stocks up for 3rd month

* HSI +1.0 pct, HSCE +0.8 pct, CSI300 +3.9 pct

* FTSE China A50 +3.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 13.6 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.4 pct

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday to log their third monthly gain, tracking gains in mainland as investors cheered Beijing’s pledge to further liberalise financial markets, and on renewed hopes of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.0 percent to 29,051.36, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent to 11,379.62.

** For the week, the HSI index slipped 0.2 percent, while HSCE index eased 1.2 percent.

** For the month, the HSI gained 1.5 percent, while HSCE inched up 0.1 percent, both posting their third monthly climb.

** Hong Kong was encouraged by a surge in mainland stocks, as Beijing vowed to further open up its financial markets.

** Hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks also lifted sentiment.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had concluded “constructive” trade talks in Beijing.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.75 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.82 percent.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.7206 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.28 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.7398.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd up 8.19 percent, followed by Huatai Securities Co Ltd , gaining 5.76 percent and CITIC Securities Co Ltd , up by 5.64 percent.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CRRC Corp Ltd, which was down 8.32 percent, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, which fell 2.7 percent and China Telecom Corp Ltd, down by 1.6 percent.

** About 2.78 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 140.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.97 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.63 billion.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.88 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)