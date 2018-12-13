Noticias de Mercados
Hong Kong shares end higher as Sino-U.S. trade tensions ease

    * Hang Seng index ends 1.3 pct higher
    * China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.3 percent 
    * HSI financial sector sub-index is 1.2 percent higher;
property
sector up 2.2 percent

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on
Thursday as investors cheered signs of easing Sino-U.S. trade
tensions and on expectations of stronger policy support for
Beijing's cooling economy.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index        was up 1.3
percent at 26,524.35 points. The China Enterprises Index        
also gained 1.3 percent to 10,556.85 points.
 
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng, tracking energy shares
        , ended 1.9 percent higher, while the IT sector
          ended 0.65 percent firmer, the financial sector
        ended 1.22 percent higher and the property sector closed
2.16 percent higher.
 
** Chinese state-owned companies have bought more than 1.5
million tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the first major U.S. soybean
purchases in more than six months. The purchases are the most
concrete evidence yet that China is making good on pledges made
when Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met on Dec. 1 and
agreed to a 90-day detente to negotiate a trade deal.
                        
 
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Resources Land Ltd
         , which gained 4.83 percent, while the biggest loser
was Hengan International Group Co Ltd          , which fell 3.86
percent.
 
** China's main Shanghai Composite index         closed up 1.2
percent at 2,634.05 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
          ended 1.6 percent higher.
 
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
                was firmer by 0.93 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
index         closed up 0.99 percent.
 
** The yuan            was quoted at 6.8668 per U.S. dollar at
08:25 GMT, 0.18 percent firmer than the previous close of
6.8793. 
 
** The top gainers among H-shares were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
         , which ended up 6.47 percent, followed by China Vanke
Co Ltd          , which closed 5.38 percent higher and China Gas
Holdings Ltd          , which ended 4.55 percent firmer.
 
** The biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Hengan
International Group Company Ltd          , which ended down 3.68
percent and Guangdong Investment Ltd          , which closed 1.2
percent lower.
 
** About 1.80 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded,
roughly 105.6 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of
1.71 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous
trading session was 1.43 billion.
 
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 18.58
percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. 

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
