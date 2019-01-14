Noticias de Mercados
January 14, 2019 / 8:39 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

HK shares end lower as China trade slump spooks investors

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Hang Seng index ends down 1.38 pct
    * China Enterprises index HSCE falls 1.55 percent 
    * HSI financial sector sub-index is 1.1 percent lower;
property
sector down 1 percent

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended weaker on Monday
after a surprise drop in Chinese exports and imports in December
heightened concerns over an economic slowdown in the world's
biggest trading nation and deteriorating global demand.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.38
percent at 26,298.33 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises
index         dropped 1.55 percent to 10,292.44 points.
 
** China's December exports unexpectedly fell the most in two
years and imports contracted, official data showed on Monday,
pointing to further weakening in the world's second-largest
economy and soft global demand.             
 
** The weak Chinese data pulled oil prices 1 percent lower on
Monday, with Brent crude slipping below $60 per barrel, weighing
on energy firms. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy
shares          dipped 2.6 percent.              
 
** The IT sector           closed 2.58 percent weaker, the
financial sector         ended 1.07 percent lower and the
property sector closed 1.03 percent down.
 
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Bank of Communications Co
Ltd          , which ended 0.48 percent higher, while the
biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd          , which closed 4.99 percent
lower.
 
** China's main Shanghai Composite index         closed down
0.71 percent at 2,535.77 points, while the blue-chip CSI300
index           ended down 0.87 percent.
 
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
                was weaker by 0.94 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
index         closed up 0.97 percent.
 
** The yuan            was quoted at 6.758 per U.S. dollar at
0820 GMT, 0.13 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.7666.
 
** The top gainers among H-shares were Guangdong Investment Ltd
         , which closed up 1.06 percent, followed by Anhui Conch
Cement Co Ltd          , which ended 0.79 percent higher and
Bank of Communications Co Ltd          , which closed 0.63
percent firmer.
 
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were BYD Co
Ltd          , which ended down 6.84 percent, CNOOC Ltd
         , which closed 4.7 percent lower and Huaneng Power
International Inc          , which ended 3.9 percent down.
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below