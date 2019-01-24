Hong Kong stocks end firmer; Tencent down for third day

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.42 pct

* Tencent falls after watchdog deletes ‘malicious’ mobile apps

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday tracking overnight strength on Wall Street, but gains were curbed by losses from index heavyweight Tencent, while worries over global growth and the U.S.-China trade dispute continued to weigh.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 112.78 points or 0.42 percent at 27,120.98. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.56 percent to 10,691. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares ended 1.5 percent higher, while the IT sector closed 0.33 percent weaker, the financial sector ended 0.28 percent higher and the property sector rose 0.54 percent. ** Tencent Holdings Ltd, the most actively traded stock in the Hong Kong market, fell for a third straight day, ending 0.9 percent lower after one of the company’s games was included in a list of “malicious” mobile apps by China’s cyber watchdog. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which ended 4.58 percent higher, while the biggest loser was China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which closed 1.05 percent lower. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.41 percent at 2,591.69 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.56 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.34 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.09 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.7945 per U.S. dollar at 0829 GMT, 0.05 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.791. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Huatai Securities Co Ltd , which ended up 3.41 percent, followed by GF Securities Co Ltd, which closed 3.02 percent higher and Huaneng Power International Inc, which ended 2.96 percent firmer. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, which closed down 5.34 percent, China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, which ended 2 percent lower and China Telecom Corp Ltd, which closed 1.4 percent lower. ** About 1.36 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 93.4 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.46 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.42 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 16.89 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)