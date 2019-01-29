Hong Kong shares end lower as Huawei charges fan trade worries

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.16 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.14 percent

* HSI financial sector sub-index is flat; property sector up 0.5 percent

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday amid growing investor concern that U.S. criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei would damage prospects for a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

** The Hang Seng index settled 0.16 percent lower at 27,531.68. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14 percent to 10,867.42. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1 percent, while the IT sector rose 0.24 percent, the financial sector ended 0.39 percent lower and the property sector rose 0.53 percent. ** Investor sentiment, already shaken by pessimism over global growth, took another hit after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed indictments against China’s top telecom equipment maker Huawei, accusing it of bank and wire fraud to evade Iran sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which rose 6.33 percent, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 4.09 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,594.25 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.32 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.28 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.08 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.7358 per U.S. dollar at 08:21 GMT, 0.14 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.745. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, up 2.86 percent, followed by China Railway Group Ltd, up 2.8 percent and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, up 2.64 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, which slipped 4.41 percent, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which fell 3.3 percent and CNOOC Ltd, down by 3.1 percent.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shreejay Sinha