Hong Kong stocks ease amid global growth worries

* HSI -0.1 pct, HSCE -0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index flat

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.1 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2 pct

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, amid worries over slower global economic growth and trade tensions.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent to 30,119.56, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent to 11,764.

** The global economy is slowing more than expected and a sharp downturn could require world leaders to coordinate stimulus measures, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday as it cut its forecast for world economic growth this year.

** Global trade anxiety also dampened sentiment.

** U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on $11 billion worth of European Union products, heightening tensions over a long-running transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.11 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.53 percent.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.7165 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.07 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.712.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd up 6.41 percent, followed by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, gaining 3.75 percent and China National Building Material Co Ltd, up by 3.15 percent.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were GF Securities Co Ltd, which was down 3.48 percent, China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, which fell 3.4 percent and Huatai Securities Co Ltd, down by 3.2 percent.

** About 1.87 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 97.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.92 billion shares. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.11 billion.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.84 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)