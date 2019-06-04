Hong Kong shares edge lower as trade war crossfire continues

* Hang Seng down 0.5%, H-shares lower by 0.9%

* Trump to warn UK against Huawei partnership

* China issues several U.S. warnings to citizens

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock market fell on Tuesday as Beijing and Washington engaged in a war of words and warnings in their protracted dispute over trade and technology. ** At close, the Hang Seng index was down 0.5% at 26,761.52. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.9%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares eased 0.2%, while the IT sector dipped 2.1%, the financial sector ended 0.4% lower and the property sector lost 0.1%. ** U.S. President Donald Trump, on a state visit to the UK, is expected to warn his hosts on Tuesday that security cooperation with Washington could be hurt if London allows China’s Huawei a role in building parts of the 5G network, the next generation of cellular technology. ** The U.S. government said on Monday that China was pursuing a “blame game” in recent public statements and a weekend white paper that misrepresented the trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson rebuffed on Tuesday. ** China’s foreign ministry has warned companies operating in the United States they could face harassment from U.S. law enforcement agencies, state media reported on Tuesday. ** A day earlier, China warned students and academics about risks involved in studying in the United States, pointing to limits on the duration of visas and visa refusals. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd, which gained 2.2%, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 3.8%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed flat. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which was down 4.5%, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 3.8% and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, down by 3%. ** About 1.57 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.77 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.51% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Rashmi Aich