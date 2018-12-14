China shares fall on weak factory data; Hong Kong slips

* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct, HSI -1.4 pct

* China industrial output, retail sales point to slowdown

* Yuan weakens to 6.8906 per dollar

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese shares dropped on Friday as data showed weakening consumer sentiment and slowing industrial growth, underscoring rising risks to the world’s second-largest economy amid trade war tensions with the United States.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 14.98 points or 0.57 percent at 2,619.07. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.86 percent, with its financial sector sub-index falling 1.18 percent, the consumer staples sector slipping 0.64 percent, the real estate index losing 1.36 percent and the healthcare sub-index dropping 1.58 percent. ** China’s November retail sales grew at their weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further. ** China is still on track to hit its 2018 GDP growth target of around 6.5 percent, but the economy faces more external uncertainties next year, a spokesman of China’s statistics bureau said on Friday. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.46 percent at 10,402.5, while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.37 percent at 26,159.81. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.93 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.25 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.15 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 1.69 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8906 per U.S. dollar, 0.1 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.8835. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Tuna Environmental Science & Technology Co Ltd, which gained 10.03 percent, followed by Poten Environment Group Co Ltd, which climbed 7.4 percent and CSD Water Service Co Ltd, which rose 6.54 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Deluxe Family Co Ltd, which lost 7.71 percent, followed by Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co Ltd , which fell 6.23 percent and Bomin Electronics Co Ltd, which dropped 5.94 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 20.35 percent, while China’s H-share index slipped 9.8 percent. Shanghai stocks climbed 1.77 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which gained 1.36 percent, followed by Byd Co Ltd, which rose 1.14 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which climbed 0.51 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which fell 5.99 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which lost 4.6 percent and China Gas Holdings Ltd, which was down 4.4 percent. ** About 6.80 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 40.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.00 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 15.07 billion, as of the last full trading day. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares slipped 1 percent, while the IT sector fell 1.8 percent. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hengan International Group Co Ltd, up 1.36 percent, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which was down 5.23 percent.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips