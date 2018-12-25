China stocks down, tracking global sell-off

* SSEC -2.4 pct, CSI300 -2.3 pct

* China won’t resort to massive monetary stimulus next year

* FTSE China A50 -2.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday morning and the Shanghai index approached a four-year low, tracking a global sell-off as investors were rattled by Trump administration attempts at reinforcing confidence and the U.S. president’s comments about the Federal Reserve.

** A gauge of stocks worldwide posted an eighth straight decline on Monday as investors reacted negatively to the Trump administration’s moves to bolster confidence and the U.S. president called the Federal Reserve the “only problem our economy has”.

** The S&P 500 tumbled to the brink of a bear market on Monday as U.S. stocks extended their steep sell-off in a shortened pre-holiday session, with investors rattled by the U.S. Treasury secretary’s convening of a crisis group and by other political developments.

** The CSI300 index fell 2.3 percent, to 2,969.00 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4 percent to 2,466.29 points, within sight of a four-year low hit mid-October.

** China will not resort to “flood-like” stimulus in monetary policy next year, although it will consider more cuts as needed to reserves held at commercial banks, local media quoted a central bank adviser as saying in a report on Tuesday.

** Sectors lost ground across the board, led by financial shares and energy firms as oil prices slumped.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.878 per U.S. dollar, 0.3 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.8984.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp Ltd , up 10.03 percent, followed by GuangDong Super Telecom Co Ltd, gaining 10.02 percent, and Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, up by 9.94 percent.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts Co Ltd, down 10.02 percent, followed by Changyuan Group Ltd, losing 9.95 percent, and Gem-Year Industrial Co Ltd, down by 9.93 percent.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 23.59 percent, while China’s H-share index is down 14.1 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 2.36 percent this month.

** As of 03:44 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 16.41 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch Editing by Edmund Klamann