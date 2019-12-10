China, HK stocks dip as U.S. tariff deadline looms, economic slowdown persists

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks dipped on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods on Dec. 15, a move that was likely to complicate efforts to defuse the protracted trade war.

** Sentiment also suffered as data showed China’s producer prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in November, while consumer prices spiked as food costs climbed, complicating policymakers’ efforts to boost demand as economic growth slows.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 3,888.95 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%, to 2,908.59 points. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1%, to 26,471.58 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1%, to 10,402.80.

** A Chinese official said on Monday Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible before new U.S. tariffs are due to kick in this weekend, but investors are refraining from making big bets on an interim deal.

** Reflecting weak investor sentiment, shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) staged a subdued Shanghai debut on Tuesday after a $4-billion share sale. They rose 1.1% to 5.56 yuan by midday, compared with the IPO price of 5.5 yuan apiece.

** China’s CSI300 financial sector sub-index dipped 0.4%, the consumer staples sector down 0.82%, the real estate index down 0.53% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.56%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.05% to 10,402.8, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.09% at 26,471.58. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.19% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.11%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.07%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0384 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.0395. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Nanning Department Store Co Ltd, up 10.05%, followed by Guirenniao Co Ltd, gaining 10.02% and Harbin VITI Electronics Corp, up by 10.02%. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd, down 6.46%, followed by Jiangsu Zijin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd, losing 5.81% and Pulike Biological Engineering Inc, down by 5.59%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.86%, while China’s H-share index is up 2.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.48% this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, up 2.44%, followed by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, gaining 2.19% and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, up by 1.48%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which has fallen 3.25%, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which has lost 2.86% and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, down by 1.41%. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Arun Koyyur)