China, HK stocks rise ahead of signing of Sino-U.S. trade deal

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday morning, ahead of this week’s signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal that has buoyed sentiment.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,176.03 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,094.02 points.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8% to 28,874.19 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was up 1% at 11,376.86.

** China and the United States will sign the Phase 1 trade deal on Wednesday. The Trump administration has invited at least 200 people to the White House for the ceremony.

** China’s commitments in the interim deal were not changed during a lengthy translation process and will be released this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. Mnuchin said the deal reached on Dec. 13 calls for China to buy $40 billion to $50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products annually and a total of $200 billion of U.S. goods over two years.

** Signing of the trade deal on Wednesday eases tensions somewhat after Trump’s 18-month trade war aimed at altering China’s trade and economic practices, but it will leave in place tariffs on about $370 billion worth of Chinese imports per year.

** Also aiding market sentiment, Fan Yifei, deputy governor of China’s central bank was quoted by local media as saying on Saturday that China needs to promote pension investment to bolster its capital markets.

** China's CSI300 financial sector sub-index was lower by 0.04%, the consumer staples sector up 1.03%, the real estate index up 0.82% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.09%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.7% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.91%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.49%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.47%. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd , up 10.12%, followed by BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co Ltd, gaining 10.03%, and Sunstone Development Co Ltd, up 10.03%. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd, down 10.02%, followed by ButOne Information Corporation XiAn, losing 10.01%, and Harbin Hatou Investment Co Ltd, down by 7.47%