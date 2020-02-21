Shanghai stocks set for best week in 10 months as cbank signals policy push

* SSEC +0.5, CSI300 +0.5%, HSI -0.7%, HSCE -0.8%

* Market cheered by potential monetary, fiscal support

* China reports more new cases but downward trend intact

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China stocks climbed on Friday, with Shanghai on course for their best week since last April, as the central bank signalled further support for the economy pressured by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,044.11 points. The index climbed 4.4% so far this week, poised for its largest weekly gain since April 2019.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index also climbed 0.5% on Friday, and was up 4.4% week-on-week, on track for its best week since last June. ** CSI300’s financial sector sub-index edged down 0.2%, the consumer discretionary sector gained 0.2%, while healthcare stocks climbed 0.4%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 1.5% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index advanced to its highest since July 2016 by rallying 2.4%.

** China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend which the World Health Organization has called encouraging.

** China has rolled out a raft of supportive measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. ** As widely expected, the People’s Bank of China slashed a key benchmark rate this week and said it would extend credit, provide favourable loans or rates to firms involved in controlling the epidemic.

** The Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday it will speed up studying new fiscal, tax financial, insurance measures to support companies to counter the impact of the epidemic.

** Expectation of looser liquidity will continue to drive tech and growth stocks, lifting valuations across the the board, Sealand Securities noted in report on Friday.

** The earliest vaccine for the coronavius will be submitted for clinical trials around late April, China’s Vice Science and Technology Minister Xu Nanping said on Friday.

** Apple iPhone maker Foxconn said on Thursday it is cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China and warned revenue will be hurt this year by the coronavirus epidemic. ** In Hong Kong, authorities reported the first case of a police officer to have contracted the coronavirus. The outbreak has broadened discontent with the city’s leadership and Beijing’s influence. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.8% and the Hang Seng Index eased 0.7% to 27,408.79. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei index fell 0.2%. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

Reporting by Luoyin Liu and Noah Sin, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips