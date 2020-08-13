China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting

* SSEC unchanged, HSI -0.12%

* U.S., China officials to review Phase 1 deal on Aug. 15

* Vaccine developer CanSino surges in Shanghai debut

Beijing, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the world’s top two economies earlier this year.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was unchanged at 3,319.28. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.28%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.31%, the real estate index down 0.42% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.15%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.47% to 10,263.88, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.12% at 25,213.62. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.77% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.61%​.

** Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference.

** China reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 12, down from 25 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said. ** Shares of CanSino Biologics, the Tianjin-based company that’s researching a potential COVID-19 vaccine, surged as much as 127% to 477 yuan ($68.72)in Shanghai debut.

** Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher after steady virus figures and a surprising jump in U.S. inflation boosted sentiment. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 2.00%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.942 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.9383. ($1 = 6.9412 yuan) (Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)