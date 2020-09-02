China stocks decline as weaker material, energy shares weigh

* SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI -0.6%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -9%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.2%

* FTSE China A50 -0.2%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday, following weakness in material and energy shares.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.39% at 3,397.38, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.17%.

** The material sub-index dropped 1.16%, while the energy sub-index fell 0.88%. The banking sub-index slid 0.59%, as the first-half profit fall in some of the biggest lenders weighed.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.18%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.37% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.28%​.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.31% to 9,982.52, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.55% at 25,045.53.

** The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it extended China tariff exclusions for a several goods, including smart watches and certain medical masks, through the end of 2020, rather than renewing the previous one-year extensions.

** Shanghai shares of Chinese courtier YTO Express Group Co gained 6.8% after Alibaba Group said it plans to purchase a 12% stake for 6.6 billion yuan.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.21%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8322 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.8275.

Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing，Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V