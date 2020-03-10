China stocks rise as new domestic virus cases drop, Xi's Wuhan visit lifts mood

* SSEC +0.6%, CSI300 +1.0%, HSI +1.8%

* Xi Jinping visits Wuhan as new cases tumble

* Producer prices swing into deflation territory, raising stimulus expectations

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Tuesday, a day after fears over the spread of the coronavirus and an oil price crash destabilised markets, as new domestic virus cases tumbled and President Xi Jinping’s visit to the epicentre of the epidemic lifted sentiment.

** At midday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was 0.62% higher. The index swung between losses and gains throughout the morning session, falling as much as 1.31% and rising up to 0.7%. It fell 3% on Monday. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.03% after a 3.4% drop on Monday, with its financial sector sub-index 1.08% higher, the consumer staples sector up 1.01%, the real estate index up 0.48% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.11%. ** Energy shares extended losses, with a sub-index tracking the sector down 0.58%. ** Helping soothe nerves after Monday’s sell-off, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, signalling that Beijing believes it has hit a positive turning point. ** New data released Tuesday showed that producer prices swung back into deflation territory in February as the coronavirus epidemic slowed economic activity, raising the prospect of more policy stimulus even as consumer inflation stayed elevated on high food costs. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.2% to 10,204.05, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.81% at 25,494.68. The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares bounced 2.3% a day after plummeting more than 10%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.53% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.83%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.95% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.13%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9375 per U.S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 6.948. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Lanhai Medical Investment Co Ltd, up 10.1%, followed by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd , gaining 10.1%, and Fujian Furi Electronics Co Ltd , up by 10.04%. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Shenma Industry Co Ltd, down 10.01%, followed by Shanghai Emperor of Cleaning Hi-Tech Co Ltd, losing 10%, and Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co Ltd , down by 10%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 3.5%, while China’s H-share index is down 10.6%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.19% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)