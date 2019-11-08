CORRECTED-China October iron ore imports at 92.86 mln tonnes, down 6.5% from September

(Corrects to say steel exports fell 10.3% to 4.78 million tonnes, not down 80.8% to 1.03 million tonnes, in paragraph 2.)

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China imported 92.86 million tonnes of iron ore in October, down 6.5% from the previous month, official data from China’s customs authority showed. Imports of steel products fell 7.9% to 1.03 million tonnes from a month ago, while exports fell 10.3% to 4.78 million tonnes. For more details, click on TRADE/CN (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to china.resources@thomsonreuters.com)