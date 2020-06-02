Vale expected to ship more iron ore to China in 2020 -China steel body

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA expects iron ore shipments to China to rise in 2020, versus 2019, due to falling demand in other countries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a phone call between the miner and the China Iron and Steel Association.

Production at Vale has not been impacted by the pandemic and it is keeping its full-year output target unchanged, the China steel association said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)