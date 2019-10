SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cielo SA has been shortlisted to form a joint venture with state-controlled bank Caixa Economica Federal, the card processor’s CEO told journalists on Wednesday.

CEO Paulo Caffarelli ruled out media reports saying the company was in talks with rival StoneCo Ltd, saying: “Cielo is not up for sale.”

