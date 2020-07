Científicos identifican 37 estructuras volcánicas con actividad reciente en Venus

Two coronae, ring-like structures formed when hot material from deep inside the planet rises through the mantle and erupts through the crust, are observed on the surface of Venus in a 3-D rendition provided to Reuters July 20, 2020. The one of the left, named Aramaiti, is one of at least 37 coronae on Venus showing recent geologic activity. The black line represents a gap in data. Laurent Montesi/University of Maryland/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES