DATOS-Candidatos a los Globos de Oro de 2020

LOS ANGELES, 9 dic (Reuters) - Las candidaturas a los premios Globo de Oro 2020 para películas y televisión se anunciaron el lunes.

Foto de archivo. Joaquin Phoenix asiste al preestreno de la película "Joker" en Los Ángeles, California, EE.UU. 28 de septiembre de 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni.

Los premios, organizados por la Asociación de Corresponsales Extranjeros de Hollywood, se entregarán en una gala presentada por el comediante Ricky Gervais en Beverly Hills.

La siguiente es una lista de los candidatos por categoría.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“The Two Popes”

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O DE COMEDIA

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Christian Bale - “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas - “Dolor y gloria”

Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”

Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

MEJOR ACTOR EN MUSICAL O DE COMEDIA

Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”

Roman Griffith Davis - “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy - “Dolemite is My Name”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MUSICAL O DE COMEDIA

Awkwafina - “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas - “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein - “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson - “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett - “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”

Sam Mendes - “1917”

Quentin Tarantino - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese - “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Tom Hanks - “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino - “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci - “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins - “The Two Popes”

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Annette Bening - “The Report”

Margot Robbie - “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez - “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates - “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA

“The Farewell” - China

“Les Miserables” - Francia

“Dolor y gloria” - España

“Parasite” - Corea del Sur

“Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” - France

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Beautiful Ghosts” - “Cats”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” - “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” - “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” - “Harriet”

Reporte de Patricia Reaney; Editado en español por Javier López de Lérida