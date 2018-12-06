DATOS-Principales películas nominadas a los Globos de Oro de 2019

LOS ÁNGELES (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro de 2019 tanto para cine como para televisión fueron anunciadas el jueves.

Imagen de archivo de los premios los Globos de Oro expuestos en una conferencia de prensa en Beverly Hills, EEUU, ene 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Los Globos de Oro, organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, se entregarán en una gala el 6 de enero en Beverly Hills, California, que estará conducida por la actriz canadiense Sandra Oh y el comediante estadounidense Andy Samberg.

La siguiente es la lista de los candidatos para los principales premios en cine.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

“A Star is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

MEJOR COMEDIA O MUSICAL

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”

John David Washington - “BlacKkKlansman”

Lucas Hedges - “Boy Erased”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”

Glenn Close - “The Wife”

Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Nicole Kidman - “Destroyer”

Rosamund Pike - “A Private War”

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Christian Bale - “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”

Robert Redford - “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly - “Stan and Ollie”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Emily Blunt - “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

Constance Wu - “Crazy Rich Asians”

Elsie Fisher - “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron - “Tully”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”

Peter Farrelly - “Green Book”

Spike Lee - “BlaKkKlansman”

Adam McKay - “Vice”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet - “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell - “Vice”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams - “Vice”

Claire Foy - “First Man”

Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone - “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Mirai”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“Capernaum” - Lebanon

“Girl” - Belgium

“Never Look Away” - Germany

“Roma” - Mexico

“Shoplifters” - Japan

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

All the Stars - “Black Panther”

Girl in the Movies - “Dumplin”

Requiem for a Private War - “A Private War”

Shallow - “A Star if Born”

Revelation - “Boy Erased”

Reporte de Patricia Reaney; Editado en español por Lucila Sigal