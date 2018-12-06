DATOS-Principales películas nominadas a los Globos de Oro de 2019

LOS ÁNGELES (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro de 2019 tanto para cine como para televisión fueron anunciadas el jueves.
Los Globos de Oro, organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, se entregarán en una gala el 6 de enero en Beverly Hills, California, que estará conducida por la actriz canadiense Sandra Oh y el comediante estadounidense Andy Samberg.
La siguiente es la lista de los candidatos para los principales premios en cine.
“A Star is Born”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Vice”
Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”
Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”
John David Washington - “BlacKkKlansman”
Lucas Hedges - “Boy Erased”
Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”
Glenn Close - “The Wife”
Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Nicole Kidman - “Destroyer”
Rosamund Pike - “A Private War”
Christian Bale - “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”
Robert Redford - “The Old Man and the Gun”
John C. Reilly - “Stan and Ollie”
Emily Blunt - “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”
Constance Wu - “Crazy Rich Asians”
Elsie Fisher - “Eighth Grade”
Charlize Theron - “Tully”
Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”
Alfonso Cuaron - “Roma”
Peter Farrelly - “Green Book”
Spike Lee - “BlaKkKlansman”
Adam McKay - “Vice”
Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”
Timothee Chalamet - “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell - “Vice”
Amy Adams - “Vice”
Claire Foy - “First Man”
Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone - “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“Mirai”
“Capernaum” - Lebanon
“Girl” - Belgium
“Never Look Away” - Germany
“Roma” - Mexico
“Shoplifters” - Japan
All the Stars - “Black Panther”
Girl in the Movies - “Dumplin”
Requiem for a Private War - “A Private War”
Shallow - “A Star if Born”
Revelation - “Boy Erased”
