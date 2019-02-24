Noticias sobre Varios
Principales nominados a los premios Oscar 2019

(Reuters) - A continuación, la lista de las principales nominaciones a los premios Oscar del 2019, el mayor reconocimiento en la industria del cine, que serán entregados el domingo en una ceremonia en Hollywood:

Un trabajador cubre la alfombra roja mientras continúan los preparativos para la 91 ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar, el 23 de febrero de 2019, en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MEJOR PELÍCULA

- “Black Panther”

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- “The Favourite”

- “Green Book”

- “Roma”

- “A Star is Born”

- “Vice”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

- Spike Lee - “BlacKkKlansman”

- Pawel Pawlikowski - “Cold War”

- Yorgos Lanthimos - “The Favourite”

- Alfonso Cuarón - “Roma”

- Adam McKay - “Vice”

MEJOR ACTOR

- Christian Bale - “Vice”

- Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

- Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”

- Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

- Yalitza Aparicio - “Roma”

- Glenn Close - “The Wife”

- Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

- Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”

- Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

- Amy Adams - “Vice”

- Marina de Tavira - “Roma”

- Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

- Emma Stone - “The Favourite”

- Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

- Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

- Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”

- Sam Elliott - “A Star is Born”

- Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

- Sam Rockwell - “Vice”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

- “The Favourite”

- “First Reformed”

- “Green Book”

- “Roma”

- “Vice”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

- “Incredibles 2”

- “Isle of Dogs”

- “Mirai”

- “Ralph Breaks The Internet”

- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

- “Capernaum”

- “Cold War”

- “Never Look Away”

- “Roma”

- “Shoplifters”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

- “Cold War”

- “The Favourite”

- “Never Look Away”

- “Roma”

- “A Star is Born”

MEJOR MONTAJE

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- “The Favourite”

- “Green Book”

- “Vice”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

- “Black Panther”

- “The Favourite”

- “First Man”

- “Mary Poppins Returns”

- “Roma”.

MEJOR VESTUARIO

- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

- “Black Panther”

- “The Favourite”

- “Mary Poppins Returns”

- “Mary Queen of Scots”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

- “Border”

- “Mary Queen of Scots”

- “Vice”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

- “Black Panther”

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “If Beale Street Could Talk”

- “Isle of Dogs”

- “Mary Poppins Returns”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

- “All the Stars”

- “I’ll Fight”

- “The Place Where Lost Things Go”.

- “Shallow”

- “When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings”

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

- “Black Panther”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody’

- “First Man”

- “A Quiet Place”

- “Roma”

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

- “Black Panther”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- “First Man”

- “Roma”

- “A Star is Born”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

- “Avengers: Infinity War”

- “Christopher Robin”

- “First Man”

- “Ready Player One”

- “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “Can you Ever Forgive me?”

- “If Beale Street Could Talk”

- “A Star is Born”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

- “Free Solo”

- “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

- “Minding the Gap”

- “Of Fathers and Sons”

- “RBG”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

- “Detainment”

- “Fauve”

- “Marguerite”

- “Mother”

- “Skin”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

- “Animal Behaviour”

- “Bao”

- “Late Afternoon”

- “One Small Step”

- “Weekends”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

- “Black Sheep”

- “End Game”

- “Lifeboat”

- “A Night at the Garden”

- “Period. End of Sentence”

