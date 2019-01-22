Noticias sobre Varios
DATOS-Principales nominados a los premios Oscar 2019

(Reuters) - A continuación, la lista de las principales nominaciones a los premios Oscar del 2019, el mayor reconocimiento en la industria del cine, que serán entregados el 24 de febrero en una ceremonia en Hollywood:

Imagen de archivo de estatuillas del Óscar a la venta en una tienda de Hollywood Blvd. en Hollywood, California. 28 de febrero, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MEJOR PELÍCULA

- “Black Panther”

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- “The Favourite”

- “Green Book”

- “Roma”

- “A Star is Born”

- “Vice”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

- Spike Lee - “BlacKkKlansman”

- Pawel Pawlikowski - “Cold War”

- Yorgos Lanthimos - “The Favourite”

- Alfonso Cuarón - “Roma”

- Adam McKay - “Vice”

MEJOR ACTOR

- Christian Bale - “Vice”

- Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”

- Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”

- Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

- Yalitza Aparicio - “Roma”

- Glenn Close - “The Wife”

- Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”

- Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”

- Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

- Amy Adams - “Vice”

- Marina de Tavira - “Roma”

- Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”

- Emma Stone - “The Favourite”

- Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

- Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”

- Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”

- Sam Elliott - “A Star is Born”

- Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

- Sam Rockwell - “Vice”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

- “The Favourite”

- “First Reformed”

- “Green Book”

- “Roma”

- “Vice”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

- “Incredibles 2”

- “Isle of Dogs”

- “Mirai”

- “Ralph Breaks The Internet”

- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

- “Capernaum”

- “Cold War”

- “Never Look Away”

- “Roma”

- “Shoplifters”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

- “Cold War”

- “The Favourite”

- “Never Look Away”

- “Roma”

- “A Star is Born”

MEJOR MONTAJE

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- “The Favourite”

- “Green Book”

- “Vice”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

- “Black Panther”

- “The Favourite”

- “First Man”

- “Mary Poppins Returns”

- “Roma”.

MEJOR VESTUARIO

- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

- “Black Panther”

- “The Favourite”

- “Mary Poppins Returns”

- “Mary Queen of Scots”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

- “Border”

- “Mary Queen of Scots”

- “Vice”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

- “Black Panther”

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “If Beale Street Could Talk”

- “Isle of Dogs”

- “Mary Poppins Returns”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

- “All the Stars”

- “I’ll Fight”

- “The Place Where Lost Things Go”.

- “Shallow”

- “When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings”

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

- “Black Panther”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody’

- “First Man”

- “A Quiet Place”

- “Roma”

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

- “Black Panther”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- “First Man”

- “Roma”

- “A Star is Born”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

- “Avengers: Infinity War”

- “Christopher Robin”

- “First Man”

- “Ready Player One”

- “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

- “BlacKkKlansman”

- “Can you Ever Forgive me?”

- “If Beale Street Could Talk”

- “A Star is Born”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

- “Free Solo”

- “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

- “Minding the Gap”

- “Of Fathers and Sons”

- “RBG”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

- “Detainment”

- “Fauve”

- “Marguerite”

- “Mother”

- “Skin”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

- “Animal Behaviour”

- “Bao”

- “Late Afternoon”

- “One Small Step”

- “Weekends”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

- “Black Sheep”

- “End Game”

- “Lifeboat”

- “A Night at the Garden”

- “Period. End of Sentence”

Reporte de Patricia Reaney; editado en español por Silene Ramírez

