DATOS-Principales nominados a los premios Oscar 2019

(Reuters) - A continuación, la lista de las principales nominaciones a los premios Oscar del 2019, el mayor reconocimiento en la industria del cine, que serán entregados el 24 de febrero en una ceremonia en Hollywood:
- “Black Panther”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “The Favourite”
- “Green Book”
- “Roma”
- “A Star is Born”
- “Vice”
- Spike Lee - “BlacKkKlansman”
- Pawel Pawlikowski - “Cold War”
- Yorgos Lanthimos - “The Favourite”
- Alfonso Cuarón - “Roma”
- Adam McKay - “Vice”
- Christian Bale - “Vice”
- Bradley Cooper - “A Star is Born”
- Willem Dafoe - “At Eternity’s Gate”
- Rami Malek - “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- Viggo Mortensen - “Green Book”
- Yalitza Aparicio - “Roma”
- Glenn Close - “The Wife”
- Olivia Colman - “The Favourite”
- Lady Gaga - “A Star is Born”
- Melissa McCarthy - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
- Amy Adams - “Vice”
- Marina de Tavira - “Roma”
- Regina King - “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- Emma Stone - “The Favourite”
- Rachel Weisz - “The Favourite”
- Mahershala Ali - “Green Book”
- Adam Driver - “BlacKkKlansman”
- Sam Elliott - “A Star is Born”
- Richard E. Grant - “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
- Sam Rockwell - “Vice”
- “The Favourite”
- “First Reformed”
- “Green Book”
- “Roma”
- “Vice”
- “Incredibles 2”
- “Isle of Dogs”
- “Mirai”
- “Ralph Breaks The Internet”
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- “Capernaum”
- “Cold War”
- “Never Look Away”
- “Roma”
- “Shoplifters”
- “Cold War”
- “The Favourite”
- “Never Look Away”
- “Roma”
- “A Star is Born”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “The Favourite”
- “Green Book”
- “Vice”
- “Black Panther”
- “The Favourite”
- “First Man”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Roma”.
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
- “Black Panther”
- “The Favourite”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Mary Queen of Scots”
- “Border”
- “Mary Queen of Scots”
- “Vice”
- “Black Panther”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “Isle of Dogs”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “All the Stars”
- “I’ll Fight”
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go”.
- “Shallow”
- “When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings”
- “Black Panther”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody’
- “First Man”
- “A Quiet Place”
- “Roma”
- “Black Panther”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “First Man”
- “Roma”
- “A Star is Born”
- “Avengers: Infinity War”
- “Christopher Robin”
- “First Man”
- “Ready Player One”
- “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Can you Ever Forgive me?”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “A Star is Born”
- “Free Solo”
- “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
- “Minding the Gap”
- “Of Fathers and Sons”
- “RBG”
- “Detainment”
- “Fauve”
- “Marguerite”
- “Mother”
- “Skin”
- “Animal Behaviour”
- “Bao”
- “Late Afternoon”
- “One Small Step”
- “Weekends”
- “Black Sheep”
- “End Game”
- “Lifeboat”
- “A Night at the Garden”
- “Period. End of Sentence”
