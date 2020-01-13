DATOS-Principales nominaciones para los Premios de la Academia 2020

13 ene (Reuters) - Las nominaciones para los Premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas 2020, el mayor honor de la industria del cine estadounidense, fueron anunciados el lunes. Los premios, que reconocen a las mejores películas de 2019, serán entregados el 9 de febrero en una ceremonia en Hollywood.
“The Irishman” (El irlandés)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Había una vez en Hollywood)
“Parasite” (Parásitos)
“Marriage Story” (Historia de un matrimonio)
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker” (Guasón)
“Little Women” (Mujercitas)
“Ford v Ferrari” (Contra lo imposible)
Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”
Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”
Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Antonio Banderas - “Dolor y gloria”
Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes” (Los dos papas)
Renee Zellweger - “Judy”
Charlize Theron - “Bombshell” (El escándalo)
Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”
Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”
Martin Scorsese - “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”
Sam Mendes - “1917”
Todd Phillips - “Joker”
Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Al Pacino - “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci - “The Irishman”
Tom Hanks - “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins - “The Two Popes”
Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”
Margot Robbie - “Bombshell”
Florence Pugh - “Little Women”
Scarlett Johansson - “Jojo Rabbit”
Kathy Bates - “Richard Jewell”
