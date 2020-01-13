Noticias sobre Varios
DATOS-Principales nominaciones para los Premios de la Academia 2020

13 ene (Reuters) - Las nominaciones para los Premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas 2020, el mayor honor de la industria del cine estadounidense, fueron anunciados el lunes. Los premios, que reconocen a las mejores películas de 2019, serán entregados el 9 de febrero en una ceremonia en Hollywood.

Imagen de archivo de una estatuilla de los premios Oscar durante una vista previa para los medios de comunicación en Los Ángeles, EEUU., Febrero 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“The Irishman” (El irlandés)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Había una vez en Hollywood)

“Parasite” (Parásitos)

“Marriage Story” (Historia de un matrimonio)

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker” (Guasón)

“Little Women” (Mujercitas)

“Ford v Ferrari” (Contra lo imposible)

MEJOR ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”

Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas - “Dolor y gloria”

Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes” (Los dos papas)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

Charlize Theron - “Bombshell” (El escándalo)

Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”

Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese - “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”

Sam Mendes - “1917”

Todd Phillips - “Joker”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino - “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci - “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks - “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins - “The Two Popes”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”

Margot Robbie - “Bombshell”

Florence Pugh - “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson - “Jojo Rabbit”

Kathy Bates - “Richard Jewell”

