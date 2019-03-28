Noticias de Mercados
March 28, 2019 / 7:33 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Citgo raises $1.2 bln in five-year term loan

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

March 28 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum, the U.S.-based unit of Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA, said on Thursday it raised $1.2 billion through a five-year term loan to cover operating expenses and to refinance existing debt.

Last week, Reuters reported that Citgo was looking to raise $1.8 billion through a three-year term loan.

Citgo said on Thursday a $320 million accounts receivable securitization facility and a $900 million revolver were retired. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below