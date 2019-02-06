MOVES-Citi names Czetwertynska head of Swiss business

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Citi has named Elzbieta Czetwertynska as Citi Country Officer (CCO) for Switzerland, Monaco and Liechtenstein, tapping its Ecuador head for the post.

Pending regulatory approval, she will replace Kristine Braden, who became chief of staff for Chief Executive Mike Corbat, and report to Citibank Europe Plc Cluster Head Zdenek Turek.

Czetwertynska, who joined the group in 1994, generated double-digit revenue growth as CCO and corporate investment banking head for Ecuador, Citi said in a statement on Wednesday.

She previously worked in Poland and Colombia. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)