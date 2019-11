SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Notre Dame Intermedica Participações announced onMonday the acquisition of medical health insurance company Clinipam for 2.6 billion reais ($653 million).

The deal will bring it 333,000 new customers and revenues of 635 million reais a year, Intermedica said in a statement. ($1 = 3.9797 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)