SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Chilean copper giant Codelco produced 342,000 tonnes of copper from its mines in the first quarter of 2019, the company said on Thursday.

The world´s top copper miner posted a pretax profit of $372 million for the January-March period, with a production cost per pound of copper of $1.347.

