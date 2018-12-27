COFCO International names new CEO

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* COFCO International Ltd (CIL), the trading arm of Chinese state-owned food group COFCO, said on Thrusday it had appointed Wei Dong as chief executive officer (CEO) and board member of the company, effective immediately.

* COFCO International’s former CEO Johnny Chi will continue as chairman, the company said in a statement.

* Dong was previously at China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (China Agri), a publicly-traded company majority-owned by COFCO Corporation, where he was chairman until recently, COFCO International said. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)