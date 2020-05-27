COFCO to turn Santos port terminal from corn to sugar - statement

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Chinese commodities trader COFCO International will turn its 12A terminal in Brazil’s Santos port to move sugar instead of grains, particularly corn, as of July 1st until the end of the year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

COFCO, which manages four sugar and ethanol facilities in Brazil, said the change is a result of higher sugar production in the country this year. It said it plans to keep its Brazilian corn export program by using third party infrastructure.

