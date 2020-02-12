COFCO fires Brazil logistics director in ongoing shakeup -sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chinese trading house COFCO International has dismissed its Brazilian logistics director for grains and oilseeds, Patricia Rocha, amid an ongoing management shakeup, according to three people familiar with the decision.

COFCO declined to comment on Rocha’s dismissal. She could not be reached for comment. Two of the sources said her departure was related to alleged losses at COFCO’s logistics desk, which led to the replacement of Brazil country manager Valmor Schaffer after he was put on leave in October. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)