COFCO International expands executive committee, changes Brazil head

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned grain trader COFCO International said on Thursday it had made three appointments to its executive committee and named a new country manager for Brazil.

The company said in a statement that Tony Tian, Helen Song and Alfonso Romero were all joining the executive committee, expanding the number of members to seven.

Tian, who was previously chief risk officer, will take on the additional role of Managing Director Regions for Brazil and North America and is to relocate from Geneva to Sao Paulo, a COFCO International spokesman said.

Valmor Schaffer is stepping down for personal reasons as managing director Brazil and executive committee member, and retiring from COFCO International, it said in the statement.

He is succeeded by Philip Xu, previously deputy managing director and chief operating officer for Brazil.

COFCO International, which is majority owned by Chinese state food conglomerate COFCO Corp, had said in October that Schaffer and his regional finance director, Wander Meyer, had been placed on leave.

Media reports subsequently referred to an internal review by COFCO International at its Brazilian operations.

The spokesman declined further comment on Schaffer’s departure or the situation regarding Meyer.

Song and Romero retain their existing roles as chief strategy officer and managing director for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively.

The new appointees join the executive committee of Chief Executive Officer David Dong, Chief Financial Officer Jing Wu, Managing Director Softs Marcelo de Andrade and Marcelo Martins, who is Managing Director Regions for Europe, Black Sea, Caribbean, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Clarke)