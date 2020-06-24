Chinese grain merchant COFCO International names new CFO

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned grain merchant COFCO International has appointed Zhaohui (Christy) Da as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately, the company said on Wednesday.

Da, who was previously chief audit officer at COFCO International’s main shareholder, state-owned COFCO Corp., succeeds Jing Wu, who has decided to leave the company in September after a transition period, it said in a statement.

Da, who will be based at COFCO International’s head office in Geneva, will step down from the company’s board after serving as a director since 2017, the company said.

Her predecessor Wu had become CFO in 2017 after joining COFCO International the previous year as chief risk officer.

COFCO International emerged as a major global trader of agricultural commodities after making overseas acquisitions in recent years. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Barbara Lewis)