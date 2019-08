BOGOTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank chief, Juan Jose Echavarria, said on Monday that inflation would end the year at 3.6%, above the bank’s long-term target of 3%.

The figure will shrink in 2020, however, to 2.8%, Echavarria said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Leslie Adler)