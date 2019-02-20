Colombia's 2018 coal output falls 7.4 pct vs year before

BOGOTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Colombia, the world’s fifth-largest exporter of coal, produced 84.3 million tonnes in 2018, down 7.4 percent from the previous year as heavy rains disrupted operations at major mines, government figures showed on Wednesday.

Coal production in the South American country during 2017 had surpassed 91 million tons, one of the highest figures historically.

The biggest players in Colombia’s coal industry are Drummond Co Inc, Glencore Plc and Murray Energy Corp’s Colombia Natural Resources. There is also Cerrejon, owned by BHP Group Ltd, Anglo American Plc and Glencore.

Leading companies in the sector recently forecast that Colombia’s coal production and exports are likely to remain stable this year, amid predictions that international fuel prices will fall. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)