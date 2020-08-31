TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 20.2% in July, urban rate 24.7%

BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate more than doubled to 24.7% in July, from 10.3% in the same month of 2019, the government statistics agency said on Monday, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities. The national unemployment rate climbed to 20.2%, nearly double the 10.7% a year earlier, the DANE agency said. More than five months of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus will end at midnight on Tuesday. The quarantine shuttered thousands of businesses across the country, although many sectors have gradually reopened. Colombia's urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is in large cities. Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping periods and vacation months. For the full report go to: here Urban National Unemployment Unemployment July 24.7 20.2 June 24.9 19.8 May 24.5 21.4 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)