Drummond denies unconventional hydrocarbon exploration at La Loma field

BOGOTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Coal producer Drummond on Thursday said it has not conducted unconventional drilling activities at the La Loma field in Colombia, following a court order to halt operations at 15 wells.

Last week Colombia’s Council of State, which is tasked with ruling on administrative matters, ordered the suspension of certain operations at the La Loma field, which Drummond operates.

The court said Drummond’s activities were in violation of a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to produce hydrocarbons after determining that coal bed methane (CBM) is a type of unconventional deposit.

In a statement, Drummond said it has not used unconventional methods associated with shale gas production in its operations, instead exploring for CBM using traditional and conventional techniques.

“The extraction of hydrocarbons from these types of deposits involves conventional hydraulic fracturing, which has been used by the industry for more than half a century,” the company said.

