BOGOTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy expanded 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, the government’s statistics agency said on Thursday, taking full year growth to 2.7 percent as months of rate cuts by the central bank took effect.

The DANE statistics agency revised 2017 growth down to 1.4 percent, from 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)