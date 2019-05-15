Noticias de Mercados
CORRECTED-Colombia's economy grew 2.8% in first quarter on year -statistics agency

(Corrects GDP figure for first quarter 2018 to 2.0%, from 2.6%)

BOGOTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy expanded 2.8% in the first quarter, led by the mining sector, the government’s statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating last year’s 2.0% expansion.

Growth in the first quarter was unchanged compared with the fourth quarter, said Juan Daniel Oviedo, the head of the DANE agency, during a presentation.

Policymakers in the Andean country have held the central bank’s benchmark interest rate at 4.25% for more than a year in a bid to encourage consumer spending while trying to keep inflation from creeping higher. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

