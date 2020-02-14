Noticias de Mercados
Colombia's economy grew 3.3% in 2019 versus year before, above market prediction

BOGOTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economy expanded 3.3% during 2019, the government’s statistics agency said on Friday, beating market expectations.

Analysts had predicted growth of 3.2% during the year.

Fourth quarter growth also beat market expectations, coming in at 3.4%, above the 3.3% predicted by analysts.

Policymakers in the Andean country have held the central bank’s benchmark interest rate at 4.25% for nearly two years, but close-to-potential growth and falling inflation could lead to rate rises. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)

