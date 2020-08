BOGOTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's industrial output fell 9.9% in June from the same month a year earlier, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday. The following is the breakdown of industrial output in percentage-change terms versus the same month the previous year: June May April Industrial output -9.9% -26.2% -35.8% For the full report, click on: here (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)