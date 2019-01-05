TABLE-Colombia 12-month inflation 3.18 pct in December

BOGOTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices rose 0.30 percent in December, the government's statistics agency said on Saturday, taking cumulative 12-month price growth in 2018 to 3.18 percent. The central bank has long held the benchmark interest rate at 4.25 percent, but is expected by analysts to begin raising it this year in a bid to contain inflation and align with international monetary policy trends. Here is the breakdown of consumer prices: December November Change in month +0.30 +0.12 Accumulated 12 +3.18 +3.27 months (pct) Food and beverage +0.71 +0.03 Housing +1.27 +0.18 Full copy of the government report: here (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)