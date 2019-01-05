Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Colombia 12-month inflation 3.18 pct in December

    BOGOTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices rose
0.30 percent in December, the government's statistics agency
said on Saturday, taking cumulative 12-month price growth in
2018 to 3.18 percent.
    The central bank has long held the benchmark interest rate
at 4.25 percent, but is expected by analysts to begin raising it
this year in a bid to contain inflation and align with
international monetary policy trends.
    Here is the breakdown of consumer prices:
                      December     November 
 Change in month      +0.30        +0.12
 Accumulated 12       +3.18        +3.27
 months (pct)                      
 Food and beverage    +0.71        +0.03
 Housing              +1.27        +0.18
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
