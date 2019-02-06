TABLE-Colombia 12-month inflation 3.15 pct in January

Noticias de Mercados
    BOGOTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices rose
0.6 percent in January, the government's DANE statistics agency
said on Tuesday, taking cumulative 12-month price growth to 3.15
percent.
    The central bank has long held the benchmark interest rate
at 4.25 percent but is expected by analysts to begin raising it
this year in a bid to contain inflation and align with
international monetary policy trends.
    DANE altered the makeup of the index starting this month to
include additional categories.
    Here is the breakdown of consumer prices:
                      January      December 
 Change in month      +0.60        +0.30
 Accumulated 12       +3.15        +3.18
 months (pct)                      
 Food and beverage    +1.40        +0.71
 Housing, public      +0.25        +1.27
 services                          
 Full copy of the government report: here

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
