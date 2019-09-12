Vopak acquires 49% stake in Colombia's sole LNG import facility

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* World’s largest independent tank storage company Vopak says it has bought a 49% stake in Colombia’s sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility

* “This is another growth step in our LNG portfolio and it fits very well in our ambitions to grow and diversify our service offering in LNG,” Vopak Chairman and CEO Eelco Hoekstra said in a statement, without providing an investment figure

* The facility, also known as Sociedad Portuaria el Cayao, or SPEC, is located in Cartagena and consists of an LNG jetty, onshore infrastructure and a 9.2 kilometres gas pipeline which connects SPEC to the national gas grid

* SPEC has long-term gas supply contracts with three local gas-fired power plants

* Promigas a private company in the natural gas sector in Latin America owns the remaining 51% in SPEC (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)