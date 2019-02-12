Bomb attack on Colombia's Mansoya oil pipeline causes fire -Ecopetrol

BOGOTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA said on Tuesday a bomb attack overnight on the Mansoya Orito pipeline had caused a fire in southern Putumayo, close to the border with Ecuador.

The pipeline was not operating during the attack, Ecopetrol said in a statement. The company did not say who was responsible for the attack or when the pipeline would return to service.

The fire was not yet extinguished, according to the statement.

The 73.4-kilometer pipeline has capacity to transport about 24,000 barrels of crude daily from fields in Putumayo province.

Colombia’s southern region has extensive coca crops and laboratories to produce cocaine. Rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN), dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and criminal gangs also fight for territorial control in the area.

The ELN frequently attacks oil and energy infrastructure in the area. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)