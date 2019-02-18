TABLE-Colombia's January crude output up 4.5 pct vs year ago

BOGOTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia reached an average of 898,965 barrels per day (bpd) in January, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Monday, up 4.5 percent from the same month last year. Natural gas production for December was 1.05 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said in a statement, up 21 percent year-on-year. Crude and gas production were at their highest since May 2016 and March 2016, respectively. State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of Colombia's oil. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2019 2018 JAN 898 860 FEB 823 MAR 856 APR 865 MAY 866 JUNE 863 JULY 860 AUG 866 SEPT 868 OCT 879 NOV 883 DEC 889 (Note: Some figures may have been modified slightly by the Energy Ministry since they were initially released.) Source: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Tom Brown)