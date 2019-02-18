Noticias de Mercados
February 18, 2019 / 8:17 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

TABLE-Colombia's January crude output up 4.5 pct vs year ago

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    BOGOTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia
reached an average of 898,965 barrels per day (bpd) in January,
the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Monday, up 4.5 percent
from the same month last year.
    Natural gas production for December was 1.05 billion cubic
feet per day, the ministry said in a statement, up 21 percent
year-on-year.
    Crude and gas production were at their highest since May
2016 and March 2016, respectively.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of
Colombia's oil.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output.
    
    CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
               2019      2018
 JAN           898       860
 FEB                     823
 MAR                     856
 APR                     865
 MAY                     866
 JUNE                    863
 JULY                    860
 AUG                     866
 SEPT                    868
 OCT                     879
 NOV                     883
 DEC                     889
 (Note: Some figures may have been modified slightly by the
Energy Ministry since they were initially released.)

Source: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom
Editing by Tom Brown)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below