TABLE-Colombia's December crude output up 2.2 pct vs year ago

BOGOTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia reached an average of 889,352 barrels per day (bpd) in December, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, up 2.2 percent from the same month a year ago. Natural gas production for December was 1.05 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said in a statement, up 0.4 percent year-on-year. State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of Colombia's oil. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2018 2017 JAN 860 860 FEB 823 864 MAR 856 804 APR 865 857 MAY 866 851 JUNE 863 856 JULY 860 856 AUG 866 858 SEPT 868 852 OCT 879 863 NOV 883 851 DEC 889 870 (Note: Some figures may have been modified slightly by the Energy Ministry since they were initially released.) Source: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Angus Berwick)