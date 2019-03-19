TABLE-Colombia's February crude output up 8.4 pct vs year ago

BOGOTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia reached an average of 892,530 barrels per day (bpd) in February, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, up 8.4 percent from the same month last year. Natural gas production for February was 1.06 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said in a statement, up 11 percent year-on-year. State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of Colombia's oil. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output by month. CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2019 2018 JAN 898 860 FEB 892 823 MAR 856 APR 865 MAY 866 JUNE 863 JULY 860 AUG 866 SEPT 868 OCT 879 NOV 883 DEC 889 (Note: Some figures may have been modified slightly by the Energy Ministry since they were initially released.) Source: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)