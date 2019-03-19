Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Colombia's February crude output up 8.4 pct vs year ago

    BOGOTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in
Colombia reached an average of 892,530 barrels per day (bpd) in
February, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, up 8.4 percent
from the same month last year.
    Natural gas production for February was 1.06 billion cubic
feet per day, the ministry said in a statement, up 11 percent
year-on-year.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of
Colombia's oil.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output by month.
    
    CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
               2019      2018
 JAN           898       860
 FEB           892       823
 MAR                     856
 APR                     865
 MAY                     866
 JUNE                    863
 JULY                    860
 AUG                     866
 SEPT                    868
 OCT                     879
 NOV                     883
 DEC                     889
 (Note: Some figures may have been modified slightly by the
Energy Ministry since they were initially released.)

Source: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)
